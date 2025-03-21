Plans to become carbon neutral by 2030 have taken a big step forward for Pendle Borough Council thanks to a £1.7m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme grant.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council bid for the funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to decarbonise West Craven Sports Centre in Barnoldswick and Pendle Wavelengths in Nelson.

Existing gas fired boilers which supply heating and hot water will be replaced with air source heat pumps and windows will also be upgraded. The council has provided an additional £900,000 bringing the total investment in the two leisure centres to £2.6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and Simon Gwynne, chief executive of Pendle Leisure Trust.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news. With the rising cost of running our leisure centres it’s so important that we do all we can to make them more financially viable and energy efficient. This investment will make sure that local people can access good quality, sustainable leisure facilities.”

Simon Gwynne, chief executive of Pendle Leisure Trust which runs the leisure services on behalf of the council, added: “I am super proud of the partnership between the Leisure Trust and Council. This funding will support the long-term sustainability of these vital buildings and make a positive impact on the borough’s carbon footprint. Further support from Pendle Borough Council will see improvement work at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne including windows, solar panels and boilers.”

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, portfolio holder for Leisure Services, said: “This funding has provided a lifeline for the long-term sustainability of these much-loved leisure centres.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change, added: “This is a major step forward in our plans to make Pendle carbon neutral by 2030.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Pendle Borough Council declared a climate emergency and formed a Climate Emergency Working Group to tackle climate change locally.

Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, Chair of the Climate Emergency Working Group, added: “We are delighted that we can achieve one of our priorities which is to reduce carbon emissions from two of our swimming pools – previously the Council’s biggest polluters. Many thanks to the officers who worked so hard on this successful bid.”

Salix runs the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme on behalf of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. Salix director of public sector decarbonisation Ian Rodger said: “We all need to think carefully about what we can be doing to mitigate climate change, and we have bold net zero targets in the UK.

“The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme plays a significant role in ensuring the public sector can reduce carbon emissions and meet our net zero goals. Our teams at Salix look forward to working with Pendle Borough Council on its objectives and supporting them in their net zero journey.”