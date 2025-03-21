Burnley's Bank of Dave film and TV star Dave Fishwick says he would consider running for role of Mayor of Lancashire

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley’s own international film and TV personality, Dave Fishwick, has said he would consider throwing his hat in the ring to become Mayor of Lancashire.

Dave, who is still riding the crest of a wave after the success of his latest ‘Bank of Dave 2’ film, spoke about the role when he appeared on the ITV politics show Peston.

placeholder image
Read More
Owners of Sip Bubble Pop that launched in Burnley Market Hall celebrate opening ...

The subject came up as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has hinted that the county will be getting an elected mayor within 18 months as part of planned devolution and local government reorganisation in the county. Dave stressed he would only take on the role if he could ‘bring about real change for the public.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Burnley's Bank of Dave film and TV star Dave Fishwick says he would consider running for role of Mayor of Lancashireplaceholder image
Burnley's Bank of Dave film and TV star Dave Fishwick says he would consider running for role of Mayor of Lancashire

Although he has always stayed away from politics, Dave said it would be ideal to have a political leader who has an understanding of the ‘real people’ they serve. Dave has also said he wouldn’t take a salary for the position and he has invited Angela Rayner to come to Burnley for ‘a chat’ about the role.

Related topics:MayorBurnleyLancashireAngela RaynerITV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice