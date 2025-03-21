Burnley’s own international film and TV personality, Dave Fishwick, has said he would consider throwing his hat in the ring to become Mayor of Lancashire.

Dave, who is still riding the crest of a wave after the success of his latest ‘Bank of Dave 2’ film, spoke about the role when he appeared on the ITV politics show Peston.

The subject came up as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has hinted that the county will be getting an elected mayor within 18 months as part of planned devolution and local government reorganisation in the county. Dave stressed he would only take on the role if he could ‘bring about real change for the public.’

Although he has always stayed away from politics, Dave said it would be ideal to have a political leader who has an understanding of the ‘real people’ they serve. Dave has also said he wouldn’t take a salary for the position and he has invited Angela Rayner to come to Burnley for ‘a chat’ about the role.