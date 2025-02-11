International film and television personality Dave Fishwick has given an exclusive interview to the Burnley Express to talk about the latest Bank of Dave movie and his part in a Def Leppard music video.

Fresh from the success of the first two surprise hit Netflix films, Dave was delighted to reveal that legendary rock band Def Leppard have featured scenes from the Burnley-set film in a music video for their cover of ‘Stand By Me’, all the proceeds of which will go towards the victims of the recent Los Angeles fires.

Speaking from his home in East Lancashire, Dave also hinted that his next big ‘role’ will see him in America, a country where he is rapidly becoming a household name.

“The success of the first two Bank of Dave movies has been bonkers, they’ve really put Burnley on the map,” Dave said.

“After the first film, which features a fund-raising Def Leppard concert, I was asked by a lot of people if there would be a real fund-raiser. Well, I’m pleased to say that Burnley now feautures at the centre of a real-life fund-raiser.”

Def Leppard, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, have released a cover of Ben E. King’s iconic Stand By Me song to raise money towards helping those who lost their homes and livelihoods in the recent L.A. fires.

And the accompanying music video features Burnley pub The Talbot, which is seen in the new Bank of Dave movie, with Dave himself also making an appearance.

He added: “There was a lot of magic dust around the first movie’s concert. In the second movie we did a concert in the Talbot. Def Leppard and I wanted to do something in real life for a good cause.

“They’ve now re-released Stand By Me, with Burnley in the video. I’m in the video – with hair – so you have to look really hard to spot me.

“Importantly, though, every single penny from the song is going to people who lost their homes and livelihoods in the fires. It was dreadful news and to be able to help towards that is brilliant, with Burnley right in the centre of it for history.”

Dave also reflected on the success of the first two films and what could be coming next in his whirlwind of a life.

“The whole thing’s been bonkers, wonderful fun and a joy to be a part of,” he said. “Within four days of the first film’s release in America we were in the top 10. Tom Cruise was at number seven and we were at number six.

“The second one was the fastest commissioned sequel in Netflix’s history. Isn’t that good for the town? As for the future, it’s absolutely bonkers and really exciting – something I’m doing in America which is massive.

“I’ve also got a big announcement coming on the 21st of this month, and two big things coming up in America. Let’s try and put Burnley on the map again.”