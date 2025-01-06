Pictures and video from world film premiere in Burnley of Netflix movie Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:01 GMT
Burnley rolled out the red carpet for the stars as the town’s Reel Cinema hosted the world premiere of new Netflix movie Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger.

The Burnley Express was there to capture the momentous moments and we have some fantastic photographs plus a video here of star Rory Kinnear.

(l-r) Lauren Cox, Danny Sebastian and David Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jonathan Hinder, MP for Pendle & Clitheroe and David Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

David Fishwick speaks to the media at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

(l-r) Lauren Cox, Danny Sebastian and David Fishwick at the premiere of his Netflix film Bank on Dave 2. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

