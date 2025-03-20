Owners of Sip Bubble Pop that launched in Burnley Market Hall celebrate opening of first shop in Boot Way
Sip Bubble Pop started as a humble stall, but has now expanded into a shop on Boot Way.
Specialising in their signature bubble teas, and the ever-popular rolled ice cream, which is a frozen dessert made by flash freezing a liquid ice cream base on a cold metal pan, owners Luvia Valentine and Tyler Holmes had a total re-brand of their business. Burnley College art student Alex Sutcliff re-worked the logo and created a new menu design.
Proud of their new venture, Luvia said: “The shop offers a vibrant, friendly atmosphere where customers can relax, enjoy their favourite drinks, and create lasting memories in a space they feel safe and welcome in. We believe it’s a wonderful addition to our community.”
