Jurassic-themed adventure golf course planned for Burnley's Prairie Sports Village

By John Deehan
Published 20th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST

A new Jurassic-themed adventure golf course could soon be coming to Burnley.
The proposal, submitted by Burnley Leisure and Culture, seeks to replace the existing nine-hole mini golf course and putting area at Prairie Sports Village with a more immersive and family-friendly 18-hole attraction.

The new adventure golf course will feature dinosaur sculptures, a volcano, a water feature, and themed landscaping designed to attract younger players and families.

Artist's impression of how the 18-hole Jurassic-themed adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village could lookArtist's impression of how the 18-hole Jurassic-themed adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village could look
Artist's impression of how the 18-hole Jurassic-themed adventure golf course at Prairie Sports Village could look

Expanding Burnley’s recreational offerings

Burnley Leisure and Culture operates the southern part of Prairie Sports Village, which is already home to a 16-bay Toptracer golf driving range, two FA-approved 3G floodlit football pitches, a short game practice area, and the 1955 Bistro and Bar. The addition of the adventure golf course is intended to further diversify the centre’s recreational appeal and introduce more children to the sport of golf in a fun and engaging way.

‘Exciting and emmersive experience’

The 18-hole course is designed to create an exciting, immersive experience, featuring elements such as:

  • Dinosaur sculptures and models
  • A themed artificial rock entrance portal
  • A volcano structure and water feature
  • Low-level bollard lighting for evening play
  • Pathways, planting, and high-quality landscaping
  • Boundary fencing and entrance signage

It will be constructed by specialists in themed play and recreational areas, ensuring a high-quality experience for visitors. The design includes a ‘lazy’ river with a water fountain, adding to the prehistoric aesthetic.

In a report to Burnley Council’s planning department, Burnley Leisure and Culture stated: “The adventure golf course is intended to maximise the attractiveness of the whole golf centre to families, allowing an open-air experience for children and their families, acting as an entry gateway for the younger generation into the sport of golf.”

