The countdown is on to Burnley Live 2025.

The much loved festival makes its return on the May Bank Holiday weekend Friday to Monday, May 2nd to 5th. Following the overwhelming success of previous years, the four day event promises a fantastic celebration of live music, dance and local talent.

The festival, which was originally launched in 2019 by Madge Nawaz who owns Remedy nightspot, will see dozens of venues join forces to host an array of live performances, from rock and opera to indie and punk. Ormerod Street will once again host the headline stage, showcasing an incredible line-up of bands and musicians throughout the weekend, while St James’s Street will come alive with the artisan market on the Saturday, serving everything from popular street food to local produce and arts and crafts.

Popular venues already signed up to take part this year include Bar Mojitos, Remedy Gin Bar, The Big Window, The Royal Dyche, The Palazzo, The Inn on the Wharf, The Swan, Penny Black, Hatters Craft Bar and Hidden. Promoted by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Bar Mojitos and Remedy, the event will celebrate the town’s thriving entertainment scene and offer a platform for local musicians.

Burnley BID Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “Burnley Live has quickly established itself as a key annual event in the town which brings people together for a long weekend of fantastic music and community spirit. This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make it bigger and better than ever before. With a diverse line-up and incredible venues on board, we can’t wait to see the town buzzing with energy.”