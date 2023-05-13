News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Council coalition talks continue

The current partnership between Labour and the Liberal Democrats to run a 'hung' Burnley Council could be extended.

By Bill Jacobs
Published 13th May 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:57 BST

In last week’s local elections Labour gained two seats meaning it now has 21 councillors, two short of the 23 which would have given it overall control.

Green Party unseats Mayor of Burnley Cosima Towneley after 16 years
Active talks are under way over continuing the Labour and Liberal Democrat partnership that has been in charge of the authority, which now has seven Conservatives, seven LibDems, seven Greens, and three Burnley and Padiham Independents.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Labour group and current council leader Cllr Afraisiab Anwar said: “Meetings are continuing.

“The Labour group has agreed to this.

“My view is that the current arrangement has worked well for Burnley, delivering for it residents and should continue.

“That would be the best thing for everybody.”

LibDem leader Gordon Birtwistle said: “The group voted by a majority that talks with Labour should continue.

“Our negotiators are going back to them with proposals to continue with the arrangements that have been in place for the last two years.”

Under the existing pact, the LibDems would vote for Coun. Anwar to become leader of the council in return for a LibDem councillor sitting on the borough’s ruling executive.

For the last two years that has been Briercliffe ward’s Coun. Maggie Lishman as health and wellbeing boss.

