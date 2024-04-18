Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The homeowners will travel to London to meet with MPs from across the country on Tuesday, May 14th to reveal the devastating impact of being chased for thousands over no-win, no-fee claims for cavity wall insulation that caused mould and damp in their properties, and to call on ministers to help fix a Government scheme gone wrong.

They will represent hundreds of residents who worry about losing their homes and how they will pay the crushing legal bills after being coerced into signing up for a claim with SSB Law, which has now gone bust. They add that they were reassured throughout their case that they would not pay anything.

Speaking about the lobby, Debra Sofia Magdalene, an admin of a support group for victims, said: "They feel like they are taking action to raise awareness of their awful living conditions due to damage to their properties through no fault of their own. They want their voices to be heard.

"They want the Government to take responsibility for the scandal of the unscrupulous people involved in the cavity wall insulation industry. They want the full facts to be known by the MPs. They want and need urgent action to be taken to put their homes back to how they were before the cavity wall insulation was installed. It is so wrong that they are in this position. It's taking a huge toll on their physical and mental health.”

Several victims, including the elderly, single women, low-income families and those with limited English, have told the Burnley Express how they are struggling with the likes of depression, suicidal thoughts and sleepless nights ever since receiving the demands for payment. Some worry about the health impact of living with mould and damp as they and/or their children suffer from conditions, such as COPD, asthma and eczema.

Debra added: “It's difficult for most of the victims to travel to London due to not being able to get time off work, mental health issues and other reasons so we are grateful to those who can go.”

Bradford East MP Imran Hussain will host the meeting and has sponsored the room.