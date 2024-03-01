Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"This was 100% a government-backed scheme that installed insulation using tax-payers' money, and so the Government has got to work with MPs [and] with the people impacted to put this right.

"This is about all of us coming together to support those people who, due to no fault of their own, have found themselves in a problematic situation that is causing worry and anxiety. It's simply not acceptable."

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham speaks to those affected by SSB Law's collapse. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He also calls for an investigation into the Solicitors Regulation Authority's actions before SSB Law crumbled and believes the Government must review its vetting process to stop "cowboy" traders from abusing future decarbonisation schemes.

Should government ministers visit the victims?

"100%. Ministers, just like MPs, have a responsibility to meet the victims. We saw that with the Post Office. It took too long for ministers to meet victims of the Horizon scandal, and we don't want to go through that again."

Will you sign the Early Day Motion created by Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, which calls for more Government action?

"I’ve taken a position since I was elected not to sign any EDMs because I think they're really expensive and a poor tool.

"But the EDM’s message is that we want the Government to work with us to do the right thing to deliver justice for all the people impacted, and that is 100% what I'm committed to doing."

Should there be an investigation into the SRA's actions before SSB Law went bust?

"I think that's essential. The SRA said they did a forensic investigation into SSB Law last year before the collapse. The SRA hasn't said what that investigation found or why they allowed the firm to keep trading, so we need an investigation - once the SRA comes back on what it's doing now to help victims, which is the primary concern."

Many residents claim cavity wall insulation companies did not pre-survey their homes to check their suitability before adding materials, leading to damp and mould.

What questions will you ask the Government about how it can better vet these companies?

"That is one of the most fundamental questions because we’re going to see, over the coming years and decades, more of these types of schemes to help people decarbonize. If the first instance saw scandal on this scale, nobody's going to take it up, so we've got to put it right this first time.

"We've got to design future schemes in a way that doesn't allow for cowboys and others to abuse the system to take tax-payers’ money and land innocent, normal, hard-working families with bills this massive."

What questions will you ask the Government about how they can better regulate no-win, no-fee firms?