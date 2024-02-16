Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The public will have a chance to suggest how it should be used before a town board made up of local people will make the final decision.

Here some of the suggestions made by readers:

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley people can help decide how to spend £20m. in Levelling Up funding on the town.

Towneley Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Walker: “Towneley Hall and the grounds are popular with people of all ages. The changing facilities for the many football and cricket teams that use the pitches are in a dreadful state and adults and children get changed on the car park. New changing facilities would benefit the large numbers who play sport at Towneley.”

Park upgrades

Joanne Elisabeth PW: “Decent skating (board and boots) facilities, other than the death trap in Queen’s Park. Outdoor pool or any other free sporting facilities! People don't just want to shop or get their faces painted in this town!”

Canal side

Liam Walsh: “Redevelop the canal side where Lambert Howarth & Sons was and create a vibrant place with shops, bars and restaurants.”

Youth activities

Andrew Abyss Gidney: “It needs to be spent on providing children and teens with activities that keep them out of the town centres.”

Town centre nightlife

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madge Nawaz suggests pedestrianising Omerod Street while Billy Strahan Jr said: “10 mil to the Empire Theatre. Let's get a proper decent venue back in the town.”

Market Hall

Donna Judge Barker: "Invest in the market hall like Bury – fish stalls, meat, veg etc, a fair in the summer.”

Shop fronts

William Pilkington: “I'd like Burnley Council to create a project with the art students at the university/college. Let the naturally, creative-minded students create magnificent shop fronts throughout Padiham. Make Padiham famous for its shop fronts. Like an open air art gallery that people will want to visit Padiham to see. Hopefully, they'll also walk into the shops and spend some money.

"I've seen this idea bring fantastic results in St John’s, Newfoundland [Canada].

“At the moment, Padiham is a tidied up ghost town.”

Accessible town centre parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Lalor: “We need more parking spaces in the town centre for disabled people.”

Sean Pickard: “And more parent and child spaces. It's just as tricky getting a pram and a baby out of a car as a wheelchair or other walking aid.”

Town 2 Turf

Hugh Burkinshaw: “Finish off Town to Turf TOMORROW!”

Potholes

Steven Hooper: “Roads. Sick of avoiding potholes and avoiding other drivers that are avoiding potholes.”

Burnley A&E

Gaye and Kevin Burke: “Bring back the A&E asap!”

Police

Danny Saleem: "Having more police officers on the streets of Burnley, Padiham and Hapton will definitely be very ideal to cut crime and reduce anti-social behaviour.”

Community services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Birch: “Support more community action activities, employ more street cleaners, gardeners, park rangers etc. Anything that gives people the chance to engage in their communities and to say how proud they are of their particular area. Basically help people help themselves.”

Derelict buildings

Helen Beech: “Knock down the Keirby Hotel. Get eyesores like the old Circulation Club and Courthouses finally finished. Get something done with all the empty buildings like Brun House, Kingsway, the old college above Charter Walk and the old college on Ormerod Road (yes, I know The Olive School have moved in but they don't seem to be utilising the whole building and the old part will fall into disrepair if left).”

Affordable housing

Linda Marshall: “Money needs to be spent on affordable housing and making improvements to existing housing to keep our town looking good. Too many run down houses boarded up and no-go areas.”

Homelessness