Burnley Express readers have their say about how to spend £20m. on the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Burnley is to receive £20m. in a third pot of Levelling Up funding from the Government, to be spent over the next decade.
The public will have a chance to suggest how it should be used before a town board made up of local people will make the final decision.
Here some of the suggestions made by readers:
Towneley Hall
Jean Walker: “Towneley Hall and the grounds are popular with people of all ages. The changing facilities for the many football and cricket teams that use the pitches are in a dreadful state and adults and children get changed on the car park. New changing facilities would benefit the large numbers who play sport at Towneley.”
Park upgrades
Joanne Elisabeth PW: “Decent skating (board and boots) facilities, other than the death trap in Queen’s Park. Outdoor pool or any other free sporting facilities! People don't just want to shop or get their faces painted in this town!”
Canal side
Liam Walsh: “Redevelop the canal side where Lambert Howarth & Sons was and create a vibrant place with shops, bars and restaurants.”
Youth activities
Andrew Abyss Gidney: “It needs to be spent on providing children and teens with activities that keep them out of the town centres.”
Town centre nightlife
Madge Nawaz suggests pedestrianising Omerod Street while Billy Strahan Jr said: “10 mil to the Empire Theatre. Let's get a proper decent venue back in the town.”
Market Hall
Donna Judge Barker: "Invest in the market hall like Bury – fish stalls, meat, veg etc, a fair in the summer.”
Shop fronts
William Pilkington: “I'd like Burnley Council to create a project with the art students at the university/college. Let the naturally, creative-minded students create magnificent shop fronts throughout Padiham. Make Padiham famous for its shop fronts. Like an open air art gallery that people will want to visit Padiham to see. Hopefully, they'll also walk into the shops and spend some money.
"I've seen this idea bring fantastic results in St John’s, Newfoundland [Canada].
“At the moment, Padiham is a tidied up ghost town.”
Accessible town centre parking
Lesley Lalor: “We need more parking spaces in the town centre for disabled people.”
Sean Pickard: “And more parent and child spaces. It's just as tricky getting a pram and a baby out of a car as a wheelchair or other walking aid.”
Town 2 Turf
Hugh Burkinshaw: “Finish off Town to Turf TOMORROW!”
Potholes
Steven Hooper: “Roads. Sick of avoiding potholes and avoiding other drivers that are avoiding potholes.”
Burnley A&E
Gaye and Kevin Burke: “Bring back the A&E asap!”
Police
Danny Saleem: "Having more police officers on the streets of Burnley, Padiham and Hapton will definitely be very ideal to cut crime and reduce anti-social behaviour.”
Community services
Heather Birch: “Support more community action activities, employ more street cleaners, gardeners, park rangers etc. Anything that gives people the chance to engage in their communities and to say how proud they are of their particular area. Basically help people help themselves.”
Derelict buildings
Helen Beech: “Knock down the Keirby Hotel. Get eyesores like the old Circulation Club and Courthouses finally finished. Get something done with all the empty buildings like Brun House, Kingsway, the old college above Charter Walk and the old college on Ormerod Road (yes, I know The Olive School have moved in but they don't seem to be utilising the whole building and the old part will fall into disrepair if left).”
Affordable housing
Linda Marshall: “Money needs to be spent on affordable housing and making improvements to existing housing to keep our town looking good. Too many run down houses boarded up and no-go areas.”
Homelessness
Kelly Decruz: “Get homeless people off our streets. All this money to spend, yet people sleeping rough.”