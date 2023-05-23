Some 29.4% of the borough's 65,862 electorates hit the polls. It means 19,361 ballot papers were issued, including postal votes.

A Cliviger with Worsthorne councillor expressed disappointment with the overall turnout, believing many people have disengaged from politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Scott Cunliffe, leader of Burnley Green Party, said: “I was disappointed with the turnout. We have a lot to do to get more than around 19,000 out to vote. I think it's a massive challenge. It hurts when a lot of people don’t turn out. It reflects badly on us all."

Less than a third of Burnley people voted in the Burnley Council elections 2023. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

The highest turnout was in Cliviger with Worsthorne - around 42% - while the lowest was in Trinity (22%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Cunliffe added: "42% in my ward is quite high, but when you look across the town and country, there is a lot of apathy. I don’t think [the national picture] is the only factor: there are always various factors. But we need some self-reflection and to ask: what are we all doing wrong? It is easy to blame outside factors. I think they are at play, but we have got to reflect on what we do [as councillors].

“It's a sign of the times: more people turned up to the [Burnley FC promotion] parade than to vote. We've got to try to be as popular as the football club.