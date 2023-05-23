Burnley Council elections 2023: how many people were rejected for not having voter photo ID?
Some 99.5% of 11,590 electors brought photo ID that met newly introduced voter ID requirements at the borough's 52 polling stations.
Only 58 electors were rejected – 0.5%. The figure drops to 0.3% when including postal votes.
While 172 electors were initially turned away, 114 (66.3%) returned with acceptable ID and voted.
Returning officer Mick Cartledge said: “We supported the work of the Electoral Commission to get the message out about the need to bring photo ID with you to the polling station.
“We used the internet and social media, online and print advertising in the local newspaper, emails, put posters and banners up on key routes across the borough, as well as at every polling station, sent out reminders with every council tax bill, and worked with community partners to get the message out as widely as we could.”