Some 99.5% of 11,590 electors brought photo ID that met newly introduced voter ID requirements at the borough's 52 polling stations.

Only 58 electors were rejected – 0.5%. The figure drops to 0.3% when including postal votes.

While 172 electors were initially turned away, 114 (66.3%) returned with acceptable ID and voted.

Returning officer Mick Cartledge said: “We supported the work of the Electoral Commission to get the message out about the need to bring photo ID with you to the polling station.