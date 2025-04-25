Burnley Council boss to make disability cuts plea to government

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar’s letter on behalf of the authority will go to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall.

It will tell them that the recent Labour Government’s “Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working” Green Paper and the Spring Statement from Mrs Reeves propose “unprecedented cuts to the incomes of some the poorest and most vulnerable people in Burnley and Padiham”.

Coun. Anwar will also call for a modest Wealth Tax of two per cent on those with net assets above £10m., which he claims would more than cover the costs of reversing the proposed plans to cut sickness and disability benefits.

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Council.

His letter follows this month’s meeting of Burnley’s full council passing a motion on the issues proposed by Trinity ward Green Party Coun. Martyn Hurt, who uses a wheelchair.

It said: “The Government proposes cuts of around £5b. to disability benefits, which would lead to at least 250,000 people been pushed into poverty, including 50,000 children across the country, which will be absolutely devastating for disabled people in Burnley, which already has some of the most deprived areas in the country.

“For those that are not able to work, they face losing their independence and ability to leave their homes, as public transport, especially in Burnley, is not accessible enough or reliable enough.

“Those that have been deemed medically unfit for work will not suddenly be able to work just because their payments are stopped and they are forced into poverty, starvation and destitution.

“Therefore, this council commits to doing everything it can to support long-term ill and long-term sick and disabled people who are affected by these cuts.”