Speeding drivers in Burnley's Lakeland Way targeted by police after residents raise road safety concerns
Officers from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team were out on Tuesday in Lakeland Way following issues raised about road safety by local residents. The area has been identified as a location of concern via the police community messaging service Lancashire Talking.
During the afternoon over 190 vehicles were checked for their speed, with 27 being stopped who were driving in excess of the 20mph speed limit. The drivers will be dealt with in due course.
Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Matt Plummer, said: “You told us that speeding is an issue, and we will continue to tackle things that matter most to our communities. The highest speed today was found to be 15mph above the limit, and this was at a time and place where school children were walking around the area. Drivers should know that if they hit someone whilst travelling at that speed there is a one in three chance of killing them. This is absolutely unacceptable.The best way to let us know your concerns is to fill in our Lancashire Talking survey. Residents can do this by visiting survey.stayintheknow.co.uk.”
Residents can also keep up to date with activity in their area by signing up to In The Know, a community messaging service, by visiting https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/#SignUp.