Police witness appeal after motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Burnley

Officers were called to The Long Causeway shortly after 3pm after reports of a collision between a motorbike and an SUV car.

The collision occurred when, for reasons currently unknown, a Yamaha motorbike entered the opposite carriageway and collided with a Seat Ateca.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Cliviger

The rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old man from Burnley, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Seat, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.

A road closure was put in place for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out. The road has since been fully re-opened.

A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for witnesses to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.”