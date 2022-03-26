Police witness appeal after motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Burnley
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision in Cliviger yesterday.
Officers were called to The Long Causeway shortly after 3pm after reports of a collision between a motorbike and an SUV car.
The collision occurred when, for reasons currently unknown, a Yamaha motorbike entered the opposite carriageway and collided with a Seat Ateca.
The rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old man from Burnley, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Seat, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.
A road closure was put in place for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out. The road has since been fully re-opened.
A police spokesman said: “We are now appealing for witnesses to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the collision.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 0824 of March 25, 2022.