'Serious road traffic collision' shuts road in Cliviger as motorists urged to avoid area

The Long Causeway was shut between Red Lees Road and Kebs Road at approximately 3.45pm on Friday (March 25).

Police said this was due to a “serious road traffic collision.”

Residents were warned the closure was likely to remain in place for a “significant period of time”.

“We would ask motorists to please avoid the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

