Senior reporter Aimee Seddon brings you her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in and around Lancashire.

Between Monday, September 2 and Sunday, September 8, a whole host of events and show are taking place across the county.

As part of our weekly entertainment guide, below we have highlighted five events from different areas of Lancashire - with a sneaky nod to Wigan of course.

Central Lancashire

Radio 2's Richie Anderson in Preston's Moor Park - where Radio 2 in the Park will be held this year. Credit: BBC | BBC

First up in central Lancashire, the music festival Radio 2 in the Park comes to Moor Park in Preston between Friday, September 6 and Sunday, September 8.

Expect three days full of amazing music with a line-up that includes global superstars like Sting, the Pet Shop Boys, Craig David, Snow Patrol and the Sugababes as well as DJ sets by some of Radio 2’s most beloved presenters including Bolton’s very own Paddy McGuinnes, Vernon Kay and Sara Cox.

Tickets for Saturday have already sold out but you can get your hands on tickets for the Friday pre party and the Sunday.

Fylde coast

The three nations that will compete in this year’s World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool are Poland, Finland and USA. | Gregg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool

Over on the Fylde Coast, the World Firework Festival returns to Blackpool on Saturday, September 7.

The event gathers together the crème de la crème of the world’s firework elite and promises a mouth-watering series of shows with jaw-dropping entertainment for all the family.

This year’s event will open on September 7 with a display by Nakaja Art in Poland, who have more than 25 years of experience of staging firework displays across Europe and Central America.

The event is free with the build up starting from 7.30pm, and the firing taking place at approximately 8.30pm.

Lancaster

Johnny Hates Jazz perform during day 1 of the Greentech Festival at Kraftwerk Mitte on September 16, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Getty | Getty Images for Greentech Festi

Up in Lancaster, the iconic pop band Johnny Hates Jazz are performing at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday, September 5.

For the first time in 36 years, the band whose most famous hit was the 1987 single Shattered Dreams. will be embarking on a headline tour of the UK and overseas with a brand-new show called ‘Turn Black The Cock’, surrounded by world-class musicians.

Tickets are still available and cost £27.50

East Lancashire

Baga Chipz attends Rainbow Honours 2024 at Natural History Museum on May 17, 2024 in London. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

Over in East Lancashire, the Draq Queen Baga Chipz brings their tour ‘Material Girl’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on Saturday, September 7.

Expect outrageous blue comedy, live vocals, dazzling costumes, drunken antics and the tale of a single mum from the Black Country who became one of the nation's best loved stars.

Recommended for ages 16 and over, tickets range from £27-£39.50

Wigan

A flashback to a previous Wigan Diggers Festival

Finally, just outside of Lancashire, the Annual Diggers Festival returns to Market Place in Wigan on September 7 between 11:00 and 6:00pm.

Featuring music, poetry, speeches, food and drink, and stalls, the event celebrates left-wing Wigan hero Gerrard Winstanley.

You can also expect to see a celebrity there for instance actor Maxine Peake and director Ken Loach have turned up in the past.

The festival is free but some of the events require you to book online.