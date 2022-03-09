Why so much?: Lancashire cabbie's outrage at 27p a litre difference in diesel costs
Taxi driver Neil Charnock has spoken of his astonishment at the difference in prices for fuel at different petrol stations, just a few miles apart.
The cabbie shared his concerns about possible “profiteering” after seeing diesel on sale at one garage at 179.9p a litre and at another nearby at 152.9p a litre.
Sending us a photo he remarked: “We are all aware due to the conflict in Ukraine fuel prices at the pump have risen on average 10 per cent recently, however some garages such as (this) Shell fuel station seem to be increasing prices further, profiteering from the conflict.”
He said he felt the price was “excessive in the extreme”.
In the wider context Neil, whose home is in Poulton-le-Fylde, said that for taxi drivers on official cab ranks it created a real economic challenge as they are not able to put prices up.
He said if price rises continue and there is a 12.5 per cent rise his costs would go up £31 a week, adding: “That’s without any increase in fares. The fares are set by the council. If it comes to it we’ll have to ask the council for a rise in the fares which again is inflationary - everything will be going up ... It’s worrying times for us.”
Neil predicted taxi drivers might have to approach the council to get permission to increase their charges.
The Post was unable to get a reply from the Shell Preston New Road garage where Neil spotted the 179.9p a litre charge and has contacted Shell for a comment. Neil later bought his fuel at another Shell garage for 162p a litre.