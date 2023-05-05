News you can trust since 1877
Woman who entered the Guinness Book of Records as the shortest baby born at Burnley General Hospital will be celebrating King Charles' coronation

The baby, who made the Guinness Book of Records and headlines around the world when she was born three months prematurely at Burnley General Hospital, will celebrate her 48th birthday this year.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 5th May 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:33 BST

And Donna Brotherton will be watching tomorrow’s Coronation of King Charles and hosting a garden party for the occasion as she has quite a special connection to him.

Donna met the king when she was just four years old when he visited Burnley General Hospital in 1979 and heard how she started life as the world’s shortest baby, measuring only 12 inches long and tipping the scales at a tiny1lb 8oz. Although she has vague memories of meeting the prince, Donna does remember practising her courtesy for the special moment with her mum Lorraine who died last year.

This is the moment four year old Donna Brotherton (then McCamon) got the chance to curtsy to Prince Charles when he visited Burnley General Hospital in 1979. Donna and her mum Lorraine were invited to meet the prince as Donna made headlines in 1975 when she was recorded as the world's shortest baby to be born.
Donna said: “I know my mum would have loved to see the coronation after meeting Charles all those years ago. It’s an amazing occasion and will be the first one I have seen.”

Donna, who lives in Colne with her husband Ian and their daughter Tia (16) still has many press cuttings and photographs from when her miraculous birth and survival stunned the world in July, 1975. Born in the Edith Watson Maternity Unit, where she spent the first four months of her life, Donna, who works on the reception at Whitefield Infant School and Nursery in Nelson, was that tiny her socks were the size of a 50 pence piece.

At that time medical science was not as advanced as today and doctors warned Donna’s family that she may not survive. But she proved them wrong and went on to thrive.

Donna takes a peek at baby in the special care baby unit in Burnley General Hospital during a visit from Prince Charles in 1979. Donna herself spent four months in special care when she arrived three months early in 1975
Little Donna and her mum Lorraine meet Prince Charles at Burnley General Hospital in 1979 but Donna seems more interested in the photograph taking her picture
Donna now with her own daughter Tia who is 16
