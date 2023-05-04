News you can trust since 1877
27 fantastic photos when Prince Charles visited Burnley General Hospital and Burnley Engineering Products in 1979

Saturday marks one of the country’s most historic days in history, the coronation of King Charles.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:20 BST

As the people of Burnley prepare to celebrate the occasion with street parties and family gatherings we take a look back to 1979 when our future king visited the town.

Prince Charles toured Burnley General Hospital, where he met staff and patients, and also Burnley Engineering Products on Widow Hill Road. Thousands lined the streets to greet the prince and these wonderful photos from the Burnley Express archives, preserved and digitised courtesy of Burnley Civic Society, capture the day perfectly.

1. Fantastic photos capture Prince Charles visit to Burnley General Hospital and Burnley Engineering Products in 1979

. Photo: Burnley Express

