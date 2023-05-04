As the people of Burnley prepare to celebrate the occasion with street parties and family gatherings we take a look back to 1979 when our future king visited the town.

Prince Charles toured Burnley General Hospital, where he met staff and patients, and also Burnley Engineering Products on Widow Hill Road. Thousands lined the streets to greet the prince and these wonderful photos from the Burnley Express archives, preserved and digitised courtesy of Burnley Civic Society, capture the day perfectly.