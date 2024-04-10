Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Pounder’s husband Brad thought she was joking at first when she said she had signed up to take part in the world famous run, but then he knew she meant business when she suggested he join her.

Lisa said: “We are running for Galloway’s Blind Society, a small charity that stretches a long way. I saw a Facebook post from my friend who works there asking for anyone interested in running for them as they didn’t have many up for it so I decided to jump in with two feet.”

Burnley husband and wife Brad and Lisa Pounder are in training to take part in the London Marathon together

The couple are well known in Burnley as they regularly help out with the Craven Heifer pub in Harle Syke’s annual Santa parade selection box giveaway. A huge event that attracts around 1,000 people, the couple dress as Elsa and Olaf from ‘Frozen’ to hand out the selection boxes to children. Any left are then donated to women’s refuges, children’s homes and Giddykipper play centre to support a Christmas dinner they host for disadvantaged families. Brad also is one of the three organisers of the Briercliffe Festival and Lisa, along with other wives, helps out organising the procession and many other things to help the day run smoothly.

Brad also has been a grassroots football manager for six years with the couple’s son’s football team and their businesses sponsor three grassroots football teams and also Briercliffe Primary School’s sports kits. Last Christmas Brad helped families in need by providing cooked festive lunches , toys and vouchers which he delivered to needy families on Christmas Day.