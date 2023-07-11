Not even the great unpredictable British weather could dampen the spirits of Burnley festival goers at the weekend.

Briercliffe Festival returned for its fifth year as hundreds of poeple descended on Queen Street recreation ground for a fun-filled day of live music and entertainment.

The Social Butterfly, Leonie, Definitely KB and DJ Kev Riley all went down a storm before Spacebats were treated to a thunderous reception (literally) as they closed out the evening.

Other highlights included a dog agility show, birds of prey exhibition, funfair, and a 20-man royal rumble hosted by Lancashire Wrestling Federation.

Organisers Brad Pounder, Ju Smith and Liam Kilbride said the event had, once again, been a huge success, and they couldn’t wait to do it all again next year.

Liam said: “Myself Brad and Ju would like to just say a massive thanks to every sponsor, all the members of staff, every volunteer, every act, all the food and stall holders, our fairground guys, and, of course, every single person who came along and made the day what it was.

“A lot of hard work goes into putting Briercliffe Festival on, but when you see so many people, not just from the local area, but the wider Burnley community as well, having such a good time, it really makes it all worthwhile.

“Work has already started on planning next year’s event. Keep your eyes peeled on our Facebook page for details!”

Here are a selection of photos from the event:

