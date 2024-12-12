Vandals take axe to Christmas tree planted for community carols event in Burnley's Ightenhill Park

Volunteers were horrified to discover vandals had taken an axe to a Christmas tree that had been planted especially for a community carols event.

The culprits hacked off three foot from the top of the tree in Burnley’s Ightenhill Park. The discovery was made yesterday morning by volunteers from the Friends’ group that paid for the tree as part of the carol singing event tomorrow (Friday, December 13th).

Secretary Ida Carmichael said: “It would appear the season of goodwill doesn't extend to everyone and this really beggars belief. Whoever found the need to do this should feel proud of themselves.”

Vandals lopped off the top half of a Christmas tree planted in Burnley's Ightenhill Park for a community carol singing event

The tree was taken away for some ‘repair’ work and volunteers were preparing to re-plant and trim it up in time for the carol singing.

Ward councillor Don Whittaker has reported the incident to the police and appealed for anyone with CCTV to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police and quote crime reference: LC-20241211-0591

