At just 25 Georgia Fishwick is one of Burnley’s youngest bar owners.

She is one of three owners at The Loom in Bank Parade which has established itself as a cracking venue for food, drinks and live music.

“I love the job and I have learned a lot since I took over at The Loom, especially when it comes to dealing with suppliers and the financial side of the business, “ said Georgia.

Georgia Fishwick ( 25) of the Loom in Burnley is one of the town's youngest bar owners

After leaving Unity College in Burnley Georgia became an apprentice in business management. She cut her teeth in hospitality working at the former William’s lounge bar, now Oskars bar in Burnley and also at Towneley Golf Club. The food arm of The Loom is called Zumuku, offering a range of pan asian dishes. The Loom, whose joint owner is Nithin Pankaj, is in the area that is fast becoming known as the Northern Quarter of Burnley. It is sited next to three other venues, The Circ Retro bar, the Circus Lounge and the Electric Circus, all quirky venues that regularly host live music events and themed nights.

Georgia said: “We have built up a clientele of regular customers and the weekends are always very busy. We have evolved a lot over the years and aim to provide good food and a variety of live music our customers love so they can come down and enjoy a full evening

“I think live music has a huge part to play in Burnley’s night life and bringing people together. Events like Burnley Live are great projects that add a lot to the live music scene in Burnley.”

Loom Fest, the bar’s own event dedicated to live bands, was also a success and is on the cards for 2025 but this time will be extended to a full weekend rather than just one day. The bar runs the event with Jonathan Towers who plays a major role in the management of the artists. And the event will showcase local bands singing their own songs.

Georgia said: “I believe that people come out in Burnley for a reason, such as birthday celebrations, so we have to give them something worth coming out for and also to keep them returning to our bar and the other venues in town on a regular basis.”

Very much part of the community as part of an Alternative Christmas, The Loom and Zumuku will serve free curries and homemade cheese and onion pie for anyone who might otherwise be lonely on Christmas Day. Then The Shift Café will keep the festivities going with karaoke and drinks. The businesses are also working with Casual Minds Matter to raise awareness of the impact of isolation on mental health.

Donations are also being accepted for the Rigged Raffle to ensure all attendees can go home with a gift. And the bars are accepting donations of any unopened gifts that can be used for people of a variety of ages.

Georgia said: “ It’s mostly adults that attend the day but if we do receive any toys or children’s gifts we are also donating to Burnley General Hospital, so nothing will go to waste.

“Any gifts will be much appreciated, just something that would be nice to open on Christmas Day. We don’t want them to be wrapped, we will do that ourselves so we know what we’ve got and we can make sure they’re distributed to relevant people. “