Two fire engines tackle caravan blaze in Burnley after flames spread to telegraph pole
Fire crews were called out to tackle a caravan blaze in Burnley last night.
By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:31 pm
Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus and were at the scene for around one hour and 45 minutes after the flames spread to a nearby telegraph pole.
Earlier that evening the same crews were among six fire engines called to a garage fire in Clitheroe. Firefighters were at the scene in Park Avenue for four hours.