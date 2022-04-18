Two fire engines tackle caravan blaze in Burnley after flames spread to telegraph pole

Fire crews were called out to tackle a caravan blaze in Burnley last night.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:31 pm

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to Woodplumpton Road at around 9-45pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus and were at the scene for around one hour and 45 minutes after the flames spread to a nearby telegraph pole.

Earlier that evening the same crews were among six fire engines called to a garage fire in Clitheroe. Firefighters were at the scene in Park Avenue for four hours.

