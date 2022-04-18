Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to Woodplumpton Road at around 9-45pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus and were at the scene for around one hour and 45 minutes after the flames spread to a nearby telegraph pole.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called out to deal with a caravan blaze in Burnley last night that spread to a telegraph pole