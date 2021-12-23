Tributes for 'dedicated and principled' high ranking fire officer and former manager of Burnley Fire Station

Tributes have been paid to high ranking fire officer Steve Morgan who was a former manager at Burnley Fire Station

Flags at all fire stations across two counties have been lowered in tribute to Greater Manchester Fire Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer Steve Morgan.

He had only joined GMFRS in spring after serving with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service for more than 20 years.

He was the station manager at Burnley between 2012 and 2014 before becoming Community Protection Manager in Eastern area between 2014 and 2015.

Mr Morgan was also a pupil at the former St Theodore's RC High School for Boys in Burnley.

Paying tribute to Mr Morgan the Chief Fire Officer for LFRS Justin Johnston said: "We were devastated to learn of the death of Steve Morgan.

"He served with LFRS for 21 years before moving to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service earlier this year. He was an exceptional firefighter first and foremost but also a natural leader, both on the incident ground and as part of the service’s management team, and a dependable colleague to many.

"A dedicated and principled man, he will be remembered for his significant contribution towards shaping our service and for always being willing to rise to a challenge positively.

"I speak for the whole service when I say our thoughts are with Steve's family and friends.”

ACFO Morgan leaves a wife, Kerry, and two teenage daughters.