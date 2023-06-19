The date was July 4th, 2014 and the friends were celebrating the 19th birthday of Rebecca Ward ( fourth from left).

For Rebecca and her pals, Lydia Williamson, Olivia Grady, Chloe Guo, Charlotte Harvey, Laura Holden, Shannon Kirk are still close friends to this day even though they are now scattered across the UK. Rebecca and Charlotte live in London, Laura and Lydia are in Manchester, Olivia in Sale, Shannon in Barrowford and Chloe in Newbury.

This photo of Rebecca Ward (fourth from left) with her friends celebrating her 19th birthday i 2014 at the former Posh nightclub in Burnley sparked some real memories for the pals who are still close today

The photo featured in a picture special on the Burnley Express website last week ahead of a reunion for the popular and long running nightclub that will be held in September. Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh - The Reunion Weekender.

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Tickets for Friday’s event go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 16th) and are again expected to be a sell out.

Resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton will be brought back together for the first time since the club, which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, closed its doors in 2014.

They will be playing the very best urban hip hop and R n B from back in the day and Posh iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles will be served.

Five of the friends this weekend (left to right) Lydia, Rebecca, Charlotte, Laura and Olivia