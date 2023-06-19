News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Thowback photo at former Burnley nightspot Posh sparks happy memories for friends

This throwback photograph taken at the former Posh nightclub in Burnley sparked a heap of memories for the girls pictured.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST

The date was July 4th, 2014 and the friends were celebrating the 19th birthday of Rebecca Ward ( fourth from left).

For Rebecca and her pals, Lydia Williamson, Olivia Grady, Chloe Guo, Charlotte Harvey, Laura Holden, Shannon Kirk are still close friends to this day even though they are now scattered across the UK. Rebecca and Charlotte live in London, Laura and Lydia are in Manchester, Olivia in Sale, Shannon in Barrowford and Chloe in Newbury.

Read More
24 incredible photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh back in the day
This photo of Rebecca Ward (fourth from left) with her friends celebrating her 19th birthday i 2014 at the former Posh nightclub in Burnley sparked some real memories for the pals who are still close todayThis photo of Rebecca Ward (fourth from left) with her friends celebrating her 19th birthday i 2014 at the former Posh nightclub in Burnley sparked some real memories for the pals who are still close today
This photo of Rebecca Ward (fourth from left) with her friends celebrating her 19th birthday i 2014 at the former Posh nightclub in Burnley sparked some real memories for the pals who are still close today
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The photo featured in a picture special on the Burnley Express website last week ahead of a reunion for the popular and long running nightclub that will be held in September. Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh - The Reunion Weekender.

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Tickets for Friday’s event go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 16th) and are again expected to be a sell out.

Resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton will be brought back together for the first time since the club, which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, closed its doors in 2014.

They will be playing the very best urban hip hop and R n B from back in the day and Posh iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles will be served.

Five of the friends this weekend (left to right) Lydia, Rebecca, Charlotte, Laura and OliviaFive of the friends this weekend (left to right) Lydia, Rebecca, Charlotte, Laura and Olivia
Five of the friends this weekend (left to right) Lydia, Rebecca, Charlotte, Laura and Olivia
Six of the friends now, a decade after they were snapped at Posh nightclubSix of the friends now, a decade after they were snapped at Posh nightclub
Six of the friends now, a decade after they were snapped at Posh nightclub
Related topics:Sale