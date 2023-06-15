Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd, sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh - The Reunion Weekender.

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Tickets for Friday’s event go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 16th) and are again expected to be a sell out.

A much anticipated reunion for the former Burnley nightclub Posh will be held over two days in September

Resident DJs Baz, Big Al and Everton will be brought back together for the first time since the club, which was based in Ormerod Street in the former Yorke House premises, closed its doors in 2014.

They will be playing the very best urban hip hop and R n B from back in the day and Posh iconic cocktails, including Barnamint Baileys, Aquariums, Mr Skittles will be served.

Both events are ticket only and anyone who would like tickets or more information should search for Posh Reunion on Skiddle or facebook.