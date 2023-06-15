News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

12 photos of Burnley from the 70s and 80s including the M65 and Burnley Central Station

Talented amateur photographer Paul Kirkup captured these fantastic photos of the changing face of Burnley and Padiham in the 70s and 80s.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST

Paul, of Fence, studied building construction at the Harris College in Preston before going in to work in the estates department for Preston Health Authority, then for an architectural practice in Accrington, followed by a brief spell at Calderdale Council.

His photographs reflect his passion for trains and also architecture.

Rosegrove Railway Station and the newly opened M65 in 1984

1. Retro images capture changing face of Burnley and Padiham

Rosegrove Railway Station and the newly opened M65 in 1984 Photo: Paul Kirkup

Photo Sales
Demolition of buildings at Rosegrove Railway Station and the newly opened M65 1984

2. Retro images capture changing face of Burnley and Padiham

Demolition of buildings at Rosegrove Railway Station and the newly opened M65 1984 Photo: Paul Kirkup

Photo Sales
Padiham Pool in October, 1975

3. Retro photographs capture changing face of Burnley and Padiham

Padiham Pool in October, 1975 Photo: Paul Kirkup

Photo Sales
Burnley Central Station with the Watts Mill clock tower in the distance in 1984 before the railway line was singled

4. Retro images capture changing face of Burnley and Padiham

Burnley Central Station with the Watts Mill clock tower in the distance in 1984 before the railway line was singled Photo: Paul Kirkup

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BurnleyM65PadihamPrestonAccringtonCalderdale Council