12 photos of Burnley from the 70s and 80s including the M65 and Burnley Central Station
Talented amateur photographer Paul Kirkup captured these fantastic photos of the changing face of Burnley and Padiham in the 70s and 80s.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Paul, of Fence, studied building construction at the Harris College in Preston before going in to work in the estates department for Preston Health Authority, then for an architectural practice in Accrington, followed by a brief spell at Calderdale Council.
His photographs reflect his passion for trains and also architecture.
