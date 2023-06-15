News you can trust since 1877
24 incredible photos from former Burnley nightclub Posh back in the day

A reunion for one of Burnley’s most popular and longest running nightclubs, which closed its doors in 2014, will be held in September.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Tickets for Posh - the Reunion on Saturday, September 2nd sold out within 48 hours of going on sale last week. So organisers decided to add a second night and re name the event Posh-The Reunion Weekender

It will now take place on Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd at Hidden Burnley in Cow Lane. Tickets for Friday’s event go on sale tomorrow (Friday June 16th) and are expected to be a sell out.

Ahead of the much anticipated reunio here are some throwback photos from the club, which was situated in Ormerod Street, at the height of its popularity.

