The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn turned red white and blue for King Charles' coronation

A care home turned red, white and blue to mark King Charles’ coronation in true British style.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:22 BST

Watching the coronation live and an indoor street party were just part of the celebrations at The Manor House Nursing Home in Chatburn.

Burnley FC promotion party: Behind the scenes at the civic reception
Singer Kyle Harrison entertained everyone before The Big Help Out day when volunteers gave their time to residents.

A resident at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn gets into the coronation spiritA resident at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn gets into the coronation spirit
A resident at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn gets into the coronation spirit
Mrs Elizabeth Sowerbutts and her two daughters, Erica and Naomi, played board games with residents and Tracy Johnson brought her dog Bobbie in.

Other volunteers did gardening, flower arranging, carpet bowls and musical entertainment.

A resident enjoys a flower arranging class as part of the King's coronation celebrations at The Manor House Care Home in ChatburnA resident enjoys a flower arranging class as part of the King's coronation celebrations at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn
A resident enjoys a flower arranging class as part of the King's coronation celebrations at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn
Volunteers went to The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn to do some gardening as part of The Big Help Out day for the King's coronationVolunteers went to The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn to do some gardening as part of The Big Help Out day for the King's coronation
Volunteers went to The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn to do some gardening as part of The Big Help Out day for the King's coronation
