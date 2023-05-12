Watching the coronation live and an indoor street party were just part of the celebrations at The Manor House Nursing Home in Chatburn.

Singer Kyle Harrison entertained everyone before The Big Help Out day when volunteers gave their time to residents.

A resident at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn gets into the coronation spirit

Mrs Elizabeth Sowerbutts and her two daughters, Erica and Naomi, played board games with residents and Tracy Johnson brought her dog Bobbie in.

Other volunteers did gardening, flower arranging, carpet bowls and musical entertainment.

A resident enjoys a flower arranging class as part of the King's coronation celebrations at The Manor House Care Home in Chatburn