News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic receptionBurnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception
Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception

Burnley FC promotion party: Behind the scenes at the civic reception

It was a promotion parade to rival the very best.

By John Deehan
Published 12th May 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Before the players made their way to the open-top buses though, they were greeted by a host of civic dignitaries for a champagne reception at the Burnley Mechanics.

Here, Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge and Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley gave speeches expressing their gratitude for all they had achieved over a season no Claret will ever forget.

After the reception, the squad made its way to the town hall where from the balcony they saw first hand just what those achievements meant to the whole town.

Here are some of the best snaps from the occasion:

Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception

1. Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:Burnley FC civic reception:Burnley FC players are greeted by civic dignitaries ahead of open-top bus parade

Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception

2. Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:Burnley FC civic reception:Burnley FC players are greeted by civic dignitaries ahead of open-top bus parade

Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception

3. Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:Burnley FC civic reception:Burnley FC players are greeted by civic dignitaries ahead of open-top bus parade

Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception

4. Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:Burnley FC civic reception:Burnley FC players are greeted by civic dignitaries ahead of open-top bus parade

Burnley Football Club civic reception @Burnley Town Hall_9/5/23_©Andy Ford:.:Burnley FC civic reception Photo: Andy Ford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:MayorBurnley Council