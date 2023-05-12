It was a promotion parade to rival the very best.

Before the players made their way to the open-top buses though, they were greeted by a host of civic dignitaries for a champagne reception at the Burnley Mechanics.

Here, Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge and Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Towneley gave speeches expressing their gratitude for all they had achieved over a season no Claret will ever forget.

After the reception, the squad made its way to the town hall where from the balcony they saw first hand just what those achievements meant to the whole town.

Here are some of the best snaps from the occasion:

