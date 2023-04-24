Take a look at the second stunning gable end mural in Padiham town centre

The colourful artwork is located to a gable end building on the corner of Station Road and Burnley Road.

Artist Gavin Renshaw has created the piece to help celebrate the town’s heritage. It is inspired by the Whit Walks and other traditional parades and events.

The mural is the second of the Gable Arts Project, designed to help modernise the town while honouring Padiham’s vibrant history.

A second mural has now been completed in Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Artist Chris Butcher created a first piece, Up the Hill, earlier in the year to the Padiham Gable in Church St, inspired by the old trams that used to run through the town and incorporating designs from Gawthorpe Hall’s textile collection.

The project was created by residents, business owners, Burnley Council and Mid Pennine Arts, and is being delivered as part of the Padiham Townscape Heritage (TH) scheme. It is also funded by the National Lottery Fund.

