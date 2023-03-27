Take a closer look at this beautiful new mural helping to transform Padiham town centre

Artist Chris Butcher could be seen creating a mural to the Padiham Gable in Church St, inspired by the old trams that used to run through the town. The piece also incorporates designs from Gawthorpe Hall textile collection.

The Gable Arts Project is part of a wider mission to regenerate the town while bringing the vibrant history and stories of Padiham to life utilising two gables located on each of the gateways into the townscape heritage area.

The project was created by residents, business owners, Burnley Council and Mid Pennine Arts, is being delivered as part of the Padiham Townscape Heritage (TH) scheme and is covered by the National Lottery Fund.

Work in progress to the Padiham Gable on Church Street.

The second artwork in Station Road will begin early next month. Each piece is expected to take around a fortnight to complete.

Film-maker Kev Furber caught the artist in action and the work-in-progress can be watched here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1682931962165937&ref=sharing

Artist Chris Butcher creating the mural to the Padiham Gable in Church Street.