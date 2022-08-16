Summer scene picture created by residents goes on display at Ribble Valley nursing home

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone has been enjoying the recent warm weather at the Manor House where they have been making cocktails and rhubarb jam which was sampled on toasted fruit bread.

And one resident has started an upcycling project by sanding and staining a small table.

Two of the residents at Manor House, Chatburn, put the finishing touches to their summer scene art work which has gone on display

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other activities have included bingo, dominoes, painting and the popular quizzes and various drinks and homemade cakes and biscuits have been served in the Memory Lane Tea Room.

Time to Play Your Cards Right at Chatburn's Manor House