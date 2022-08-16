News you can trust since 1877
Summer scene picture created by residents goes on display at Ribble Valley nursing home

A lovely summer scene picture made by residents has gone on display at a Chatburn nursing home.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:50 pm

Everyone has been enjoying the recent warm weather at the Manor House where they have been making cocktails and rhubarb jam which was sampled on toasted fruit bread.

And one resident has started an upcycling project by sanding and staining a small table.

Two of the residents at Manor House, Chatburn, put the finishing touches to their summer scene art work which has gone on display

Other activities have included bingo, dominoes, painting and the popular quizzes and various drinks and homemade cakes and biscuits have been served in the Memory Lane Tea Room.

Time to Play Your Cards Right at Chatburn's Manor House
A Manor House resident gets stuck in to making rhubarb jam
Ribble ValleyChatburn