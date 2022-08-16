Customers queued round the block at the opening day of the shop which is located in the former Thomas Cook travel agents shop in Chancery Walk in Charter Walk shopping centre.

Burnley Together created the scheme which makes donated, used school uniforms available to families who may be struggling with the cost of kitting out their children for the coming year.

And, as these photos show, the generous people of Burnley have come forward with stacks of donations for the scheme.

The shop is open all week and next week and donations are still being accepted for the rails.

1. A glimpse inside Burnley's free school uniform shop that opened its doors this week . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

2. A glimpse inside Burnley's free school uniform shop that opened its doors this week . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

3. A glimpse inside Burnley's free school uniform shop that opened its doors this week . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4. A glimpse inside Burnley's free school uniform shop that opened its doors this week . Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales