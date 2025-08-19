Family, friends and residents enjoyed a lovely summer fair at the Manor House Nursing Home in Chatburn.

The games, including Splat the Rat, Spin the Wheel and Throw the chicken In a Basket were a real hit along with a raffle and some novel guessing games.

A lovely spread was laid on for everyone including hot dogs and home-made cakes and hot and cold drinks. Lemon cheese and marmalade, made during activity sessions at the home, were also available. The hosts have sent out a huge thank you to everyone for supporting the day. All proceeds will be donated into the residents’ fund.