A tiny schoolgirl with a big voice brought the house down when she performed at Pride celebrations in London’s Archer Street.

Trixie Forrest belted out the Ariana Grande hit ‘Break Free’ in the iconic Soho venue where her uncle, Andrew Derbyshire, was hosting Pride celebrations at the weekend.

Brimming with confidence Trixie, who goes to Padiham Green Primary School, made her Pride debut on the eve of her 10th birthday sending the audience wild that at times their cheering drowned out her voice. Trixie’s proud mum Jodie, who was there with her husband Adam, their oldest daughter Jolie (16) and Jodie’s parents, David and Deborah Derbyshire, said: “The atmosphere was absolutely electric. Trixie just wowed that crowd, it was amazing. That is what Pride is all about.”

Trixie Forrest, of Padiham, brought the house down when she made her stage debut at Soho's Archer Street London Pride celebrations singing the Ariana Grande hit 'Break Free'

Andrew said having his family at the event, that draws thousands of revellers who regularly make an annual pilgrimage to the venue for the Pride celebrations, was the ‘best gift’of all adding: “To have Trixie shock and wow the crowd was the greatest feeling. And the greatest message of all is seeing more children attending each year.”

Trixie, who attends Burnley’s Basics Theatre School and Dynamic Dance Studio, is following in the footsteps of her big sister who made her own debut at Archer Street Pride two years ago. Jolie, who has recently completed her GCSEs at Shuttleworth College in Padiham, sang a selection of songs from the hit West End musical ‘Everybody's Talking About Jamie’ at the legendary street party which forms part of London Pride.

Andrew, who performed at Miami Pride 2022, found fame when he made it to the top 50 of Pop Idol, one of the TV's first reality talent shows back in 2001. He was spotted by producer Bill Kenwright and chosen to play the lead role in the hit musical Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in London.