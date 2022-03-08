But Andrew Derbyshire, who was a finalist on the TV reality show in 2014 found himself upstaged by both his sister and his niece at the glittering red carpet night at Penny Black bar!

Andrew's sister, Jodie Forrest, had diners on their feet with her rendition of the Tina Turner classic Proud Mary and her daughter Jolie, who is just 14, received a standing ovation when she sang Spotlight from the West End hit show Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

But Andrew was happy to let them steal the limelight at the event hosted and organised by Alex Hind of Beyond the Fence. Both Andrew and Jodie are former student at Burnley based Basics theatre school and Jolie, a student at Shuttleworth College in Padiham, is following in their footsteps.

Andrew Derbyshire with his sister Jodie Forrest

Andrew said: "It feels so good to be back here in Burnley performing for my family and friends but I must admit I did feel very nervous before the show.

"Of course I had to have my sister Jodie on stage with me and my hugely talented niece who is destined for great things.”

Padiham born Andrew found fame when he made it to the top 50 of Pop Idol, one of the TV's first reality talent shows back in 2001.

Jodie Forrest with her daughter Jolie

He was spotted by producer Bill Kenwright and chosen to play the lead role in the hit musical Joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat in London.

Andrew re located to the capital and his career was given a massive boost when he reached the semi finals of Britain's Got Talent after belting out Jocelyn Brown’s Somebody Else’s Guy in his audition which won him a standing ovation from the judges.

Guests were treated to a champagne cocktail followed by a five course meal and another former Basics student, Katy Barsby, also sang for guests.