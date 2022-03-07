The average UK price of diesel has breached 155p per litre for the first time, while petrol is above 151p per litre. And more fuel price rises could be on the way.

The Ukraine conflict is affecting fuel prices as Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas, so any disruptions to its production processes has a global impact. Combined with the recent disruption of storms that have hit the UK and with Russia having launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and facing international sanctions, there’s potential for significant disruption to supplies.

Here is a round up of the prices you will pay to fill up your car at the petrol pumps in Burnley this week, from £159.9p as the most expensive to £150.9p as the cheapest.

1. WFXP- news-07-03-22petrolprices-NW Kitchens Garage petrol (£159.9p) diesel (£164.9p) Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. WFXP- news-07-03-22petrolprices-NW Barracks Road petrol (£158.9p) diesel (£166.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. WFXP- news-07-03-22petrolprices-NW Rossendale Road service station petrol (£157.9p) diesel (£164.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. WFXP- news-07-03-22petrolprices-NW Texaco Garage, Burnley Road, Padiham petrol (£155.9p) diesel (£176.9p) photo taken 2021 Photo: submitted Photo Sales