Estate agent Pendle Hill Properties relayed the story of Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping candy to German children in response to the Soviet blockade of land routes into West Berlin.

The United States conducted a massive airlift of food, water, and medicine to the citizens of the besieged city for nearly a year.

Visitors to the event listened in amazement as they were treated to a history lesson about Halvorsen, who dropped over 23 tons of candy to the residents of Berlin.

Thomas Turner of Pendle Hill Properties hands out Hershey bars at Padiham on Parade while telling the story of the feted 'candy bomber' Col. Gail Seymour Halvorsen, an American pilot who gained fame for dropping candy to German children in response to the Soviet blockade of land routes into West Berlin.

From their airborne military jeep, the Pendle Hill Properties team, dressed in costume, also handed out over 350 Hershey bars and parachute men to commemorate the Candy Bomber's 74th anniversary.

Ahead of the 1940s weekend, Pendle Hill Properties visited 19 local primary schools, handing out leaflets inviting over 4,000 children to the event, with one school so inspired by the visit that they ran a full assembly on the Candy Bomber.

Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties and who enjoyed dressing up for the event, said: “It was wonderful to see so many children interested in the story of the Candy Bomber, asking so many insightful questions.