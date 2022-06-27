Now in its fifth year a special parade and service was one of the highlights of the weekend, which was back for the first time since before the pandemic.

VIP guests included Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley, Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh, two Chelsea Pensioners.

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main attractions at the 1940s weekend which kicked off with a ballroom blitz dance. There was a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of militaryvehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.

