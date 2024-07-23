Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Burnley mum-of-three with asthma has spoken of the stress of living with damp and mould after cavity wall insulation failed in her home.

Roze Khan, who also suffers from OCD, anxiety, and depression, had CWI installed in 2014 for free in two bedrooms in her property as well as her front living room after being told she was eligible for a government green grant due to her household's low income.

But 18 months later, the 42-year-old noticed patches of mould and damp begin to appear in all three rooms for the first time.

One of her sons, who has eczema and asthma, began suffering from flare-ups. Meanwhile, Roze says she was also diagnosed with asthma around this time.

Burnley mum, Roze Khan, who suffers from asthma.

"My son started itching again and ended up in hospital with an asthma flare-up.

"And just before Covid, I started with bad asthma. I couldn't breathe properly, I was coughing and wheezing all the time. It affects my job, as I work with Age UK patients with dementia, frailties, and other health problems."

Roze says the mould always returns despite treating and painting over it every few months and using dehumidifiers in each room.

The support worker is one of numerous people in the UK who signed up for a no-win, no-fee claim with SSB Law to seek compensation for botched insulation. Her husband, who has limited English, was encouraged to start the claim by door-knockers.

Black mould in the home of Burnley mum, Roze Khan, after cavity wall insulation failed.

"We thought we'd get compensation to remove the insulation and sort the house out. We were waiting and waiting. Only last October, [SSB Law] sent us a letter to say they didn’t think they could win our case. That's when I got panicky."

After the law firm collapsed in January, many homeowners were left with crushing legal bills and charges on their homes. It is despite being promised by SSB Law that the firm would take out ATE insurance to cover the other side’s legal bills if the case was lost.

"I didn't understand the no-win, no-fee [agreement]. I thought we wouldn't have to pay anything. It should have been explained better before they told us to sign up. There should have been support for people with limited English."

Mould in the home of Burnley mum, Roze Khan, after cavity wall insulation failed.

Roze now fears she, too, will receive a demand for money in the post.

"I have got anxiety and depression but this has worsened everything. I feel our life is at a standstill: we can't move house or plan a holiday because what if we do and this letter comes through?"

Roze has since joined The SSB Law Victims Support Group, which is working with the Burnley Express to campaign for justice for victims. The campaign, which includes a petition, also calls for new laws to safeguard residents from CWI failure as the Government continues to roll out its green scheme.

"In the first couple of months when we didn't have support, I panicked. [The group] has calmed my nerves, as I now have people to support me. If I didn't, I don't know what would happen to me."

We reached out to Jeremy Brooke, CEO of SSB Group, for comment regarding our investigation and campaign but have not received a response.