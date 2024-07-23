Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Exciting plans are being developed to boost Towneley Park and its leisure facilities.

Cass Design Consultants (Cass) in association with The Leisure Consultancy (TLC) have been commissioned by Burnley Borough Council to prepare a Masterplan for Towneley Park with a specific focus on the following areas: the former nine-hole golf course; the sports pavilion; and Causeway End tennis courts.

Linked to these areas there is a need to consider the current golf provision, the bowling greens, Fulledge Recreation Ground; Woodgrove car park and issues around access, landscape management, event management and traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Possible improvements could include new facilities including a cycle hub, potential glamping/touring caravans, improving the bowling infrastructure and renewing the sports changing facilties.

Looking over Towneley Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Reflecting the significance of the park, estimated to attract in excess of 500,000 visitors annually, the intention is to review the current visitor offer (facilities and activities) which embraces sport, informal recreation and heritage whilst focussing on the underperforming/derelict areas of the

park previously mentioned.

The current vision of the council for the park is that: “Towneley Park will be a dynamic public park that benefits the health and wellbeing of the community and attracts visitors from across the region.

“It will be an exemplar in the sustainable management of urban greenspace and through continued improvement, it will contribute to the development of Burnley as an attractive and prosperous town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central to this is its positioning at the “heart” of the community providing a leisure, cultural heritage, recreation and environmental resource for the local community.

With this forming the background, the focus of this study is on developing the Park as a key asset with a particular focus on those areas that are underperforming/in need of refurbishment reinforcing the market position as a destination in its own right by developing and promoting a critical mass of visitor facilities that are of quality and differentiate the area from other parks and outdoor attractions/facilities.