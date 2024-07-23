Burnley Council commissions 'masterplan' to improve Towneley Park
Cass Design Consultants (Cass) in association with The Leisure Consultancy (TLC) have been commissioned by Burnley Borough Council to prepare a Masterplan for Towneley Park with a specific focus on the following areas: the former nine-hole golf course; the sports pavilion; and Causeway End tennis courts.
Linked to these areas there is a need to consider the current golf provision, the bowling greens, Fulledge Recreation Ground; Woodgrove car park and issues around access, landscape management, event management and traffic.
Possible improvements could include new facilities including a cycle hub, potential glamping/touring caravans, improving the bowling infrastructure and renewing the sports changing facilties.
Reflecting the significance of the park, estimated to attract in excess of 500,000 visitors annually, the intention is to review the current visitor offer (facilities and activities) which embraces sport, informal recreation and heritage whilst focussing on the underperforming/derelict areas of the
park previously mentioned.
The current vision of the council for the park is that: “Towneley Park will be a dynamic public park that benefits the health and wellbeing of the community and attracts visitors from across the region.
“It will be an exemplar in the sustainable management of urban greenspace and through continued improvement, it will contribute to the development of Burnley as an attractive and prosperous town.”
Central to this is its positioning at the “heart” of the community providing a leisure, cultural heritage, recreation and environmental resource for the local community.
With this forming the background, the focus of this study is on developing the Park as a key asset with a particular focus on those areas that are underperforming/in need of refurbishment reinforcing the market position as a destination in its own right by developing and promoting a critical mass of visitor facilities that are of quality and differentiate the area from other parks and outdoor attractions/facilities.
An extensive consultation exercise has already been undertaken in order to garner a range of views from key stakeholders, the Friends of Towneley Park, users including sports teams and individuals, young people and interested parties.
