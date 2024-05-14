Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Towneley Hall – Burnley’s ‘jewel in the crown’ – is undergoing perhaps the biggest restoration in its long and proud history to ensure its beauty shines on for generations to come.

The historic home of the Towneley family, which opened its doors to the public a century ago as a popular art gallery and musuem, will close its doors temporarily this summer to allow the £3.6m. restoration to take place.

Major repair works started in November, 2022, with the Grade I listed hall staying partially open to visitors. However, as work takes place in the North Wing more rooms will become unavailable to the public, resulting in the hall being closed from Monday, June 17th until spring 2025.

The Burnley Express was invited to take a look at the work being done and speak to experts from Knox McConnell Architects Ltd and Historic Propertry Restoration, some of whom are living on site during the restoration.

Colin Buckley, Contracts Director with one of the broken parts from the roof. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Hall manager Sally Smith told us about the huge job of removing the hall’s 30,000 historic artefacts and artwork, some of which will be replaced in different locations within the hall when the project is complete.

“It’s been a huge undertaking removing all the objects but also an exciting opportunity for the future. Rooms will be utilised for essential purposes, such as decanting storage, which will save the project money, and help immensely with the logistics of moving 30,000 objects and artworks.

“Although we will have to close the main hall to the public temporarily, the shop and Museum of Local Crafts and Industries will remain open.”

The clock face on the front of Towneley Hall has been cleaned and re-painted. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The oldest surviving part of the hall, the West Wing, was built around 1450 with later wings added in the 1600s.

The cost of the restoration project is being funded by Burnley Council and Arts Council England’s MEND programme.

Work being undertaken includes re-roofing of the three wings of the hall with new Cumbrian slates and replacing gutters; re-pointing of high-level stonework of the West Wing (Great Hall); repairs to 1730s ornate plaster ceiling in Great Hall; work to address long-term deflection of timber beams to Long Gallery which is affecting the stability of ceilings in the red and green regency rooms; repair and repainting of 130 windows; timber treatments and replacement of environmental control systems in art gallery.

Fiona Johnson, from Knox McConnell Architects, said: “Working on the Great Hall has been fascinating as we have found literally layers of different colours on the walls and ceiling, some of which correspond to the colours in a painting of inside Charles Towneley’s London home, obviously relfect the fashion of the time. We haven’t decided yet what colour the restoration will take.”

Fiona also revealed that specially trained ‘rot hound dogs’, beagles, had been brought in by timber decay specialists Hutton and Rostron to smell whether there was rot in any of the timbers.

David Duffy, site manager for Historic Property Restorations, has swapped his home in Doncaster to live on site during the project.