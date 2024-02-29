Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victims are now calling on the Government to remove shoddy cavity wall insulation in their homes, remedy the resulting damage caused by damp and mould, and reimburse homeowners living with debts.

Nelson man Sean Wilkes says he has had 'sleepless nights' since his mum Liz, of Burnley, received a letter demanding around £18,000 in legal bills after SSB Law went bust.

In the petition, they said: “The Government ran a scheme funding the instalment of cavity wall insulation in residents' homes. Materials were used in unsuitable homes, causing mould and damp. Many residents claim a pre-survey of their home was not carried out. By addressing the grievances outlined in the petition, the Government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rights and protecting the wellbeing of citizens, restoring trust in the legal system, and providing support to those affected.”

A link to sign the petition will be published once it goes live.