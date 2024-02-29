Burnley Leisure and Burnley Together launches 'Spring into Spring' outdoor clothing appeal
You can gift them to the ‘Spring Into Spring’ campaign to gather outdoor gear to encourage people who may not be able to afford these items to get out and about in the open air to boost their mental health and wellbeing.
Burnley Leisure came up with the inspired idea and Burnley Together partnered with it to give the project, which launches next week, a boost.
Collection bins will be in place from Monday (March 4th) at a variety of locations including Down Town in Charter Walk, Prairie Sports Centre, St Peter’s Centre and at Towneley Park Run every weekend. Burnley shops and businesses are also being invited to host collection bins.
Nicola Larnach, who is co-ordinator For Burnley Together said: “Getting out and about in the open air is one of the best ways to boost your mental health and it is absoutely free. We have so many wonderful parks and open spaces in Burnley and we want to encourage people to get out and use them this spring and also encourage them to take walks and enjoy being out in the open air.”