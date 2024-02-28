News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Housing developer Miller Homes say final finish 'still to be added' on controversial walkway at entrance to The Calders in Cliviger

The housing developer responsible for constructing a metal walkway, that has been blasted as being like an ‘industrial fire escape’ on a new estate, has said today it is still in the ‘early stages of construction.’
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The walkway has been erected at the entrance to The Calders in Red Lees Road, Cliviger, a development of 125 properties being built by Miller Homes. Residents were stunned to see the metal ramp appear as the entrance and access to a public footpath that cuts through the site towards Towneley. Many took to social media to slate the construction as being totally out of keeping with the area, branding it as an ‘eyesore,’ and ‘disgusting’ and several have made official complaints to Burnley Council.

Read More
Work begins on 73-home development at former Burnley mill site

County councillor Cosima Towneley described the walkway as a ‘carbuncle on the countryside’ and one resident likened it to an ‘industrial fire escape.’

The housing developer responsible for constructing a metal walkway, that has been blasted as a ‘monstrosity’ on a new housing estate in Burnley, has said today it is still in the ‘early stages of construction.’The housing developer responsible for constructing a metal walkway, that has been blasted as a ‘monstrosity’ on a new housing estate in Burnley, has said today it is still in the ‘early stages of construction.’
The housing developer responsible for constructing a metal walkway, that has been blasted as a ‘monstrosity’ on a new housing estate in Burnley, has said today it is still in the ‘early stages of construction.’
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Miller Homes said: “A modern, accessible ramp is at the early stages of construction at The Calders development. This replaces an historic stepped right of way between two levels with a significant height difference which did not meet accessibility requirements.

“Miller Homes is in dialogue with the council to understand their preferences for the landscaping and final finish which are still to be added.”

Burnley Council has said it is also in discussions with Lancashire County Council’s public rights of way team regarding the design of the ramp.

Related topics:Miller HomesResidentsBurnley Council