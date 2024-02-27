Work begins on 73-home development at former Burnley mill site
A total of 73 homes are to be erected on the site in Barden Lane, which was home to Lodge Mill and has been named Weaver’s Lodge as a nod to the area’s history.
Built in the 1860s, the original building was used as a cotton spinning mill but was destroyed and rebuilt due to a fire decades later. The properties being built there will comprise four one-bedroom homes, 29 two-bed properties, 34 three-bed units, and six four-bed homes.
Work is now well under way to deliver the project, which is being carried out by Together Housing alongside building contractors Countryside Partnerships (part of Vistry Group) and Identity Consult, and is due to be completed in 2025.
Coun. Lubna Khan, Burnley Council's executive member for housing and development control and ward councillor Mohammed Ishtiaq joined the partner organisations to mark the start on site.
Ian Clark, executive director for business improvement at Together Housing said: “It’s a privilege to be able to deliver this development on a site with such unique history. The mix of high-quality homes for both affordable rent and shared ownership will broaden the opportunities for people in the area and work to reduce inequalities many currently face on the property market.
“We’re excited to be breaking ground on another project with Countryside Partnerships and Identity Consult to strengthen our collaborative goals in providing quality homes that last. Weaver’s Lodge is a project we’re proud of and one we’re eager to see come to life.”
Coun. Khan said: "I'm happy to see this new development of affordable homes on this former mill site and brownfield land.
"It's important that our borough offers a wide range of housing to suit every kind of need to help attract more people to the area. The fact that these homes are next to the canal and the site looks out over countryside towards Pendle Hill will make it very attractive for those wanting to find a new home or start out on the property ladder."
Gemma Hardy, managing director of Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “As one of the UK’s largest providers of mixed-tenure, affordable homes, we’re always keen to work with partners like Together Housing to get more of the right type of homes built where they’re needed the most. Weaver’s Lodge will provide a range of affordable homes to buy and rent for local people, whilst transforming what was previously unused land into a popular new development.”
Simon Lomiiko, director of Identity Consult said: “We are all aware that rising house prices are locking many first-time buyers, and people on low incomes out of the housing market – often forcing people to move away from their roots. At Barden Lane, we’ll be working with our long-term partners Together Housing and Countryside Partnerships to bring a formerly unused site back to life by building highly sustainable, two and three-bedroom homes for affordable rent and shared ownership which will help individuals, couples, and young families stay in the area they grew up in.”